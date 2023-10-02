Invincible Creator Robert Kirkman Teases Fallout of Omni-Man Fight in Season 2

Invincible has been getting ready to return to screens with Season 2 later this Fall, and the creator behind it all is teasing how the fallout between Omni-Man and Invincible will be having an impact on the new episodes! Invincible's first season ended with a shocking fight between father and son as Omni-Man revealed why he was on Earth in the first place, and was trying to beat that lesson into his son Mark. It nearly ended with Omni-Man killing his son, but the former hero flew off into space instead. It's left Mark and his mother in shambles either way.

Invincible Season 2 will show more of Mark Grayson and his mother trying to pick up the pieces of their lives after everything that's happened, and the original creator (and executive producer of the TV series) Robert Kirkman opened up to IGN about what this will do to them in the coming episodes. But at the same time, Mark is also coming into his own as a superhero as things will go even further into chaos.

How Omni-Man Fallout Changes Invincible Season 2

"I think we kind of hit the ground running with a lot of chaos," Kirkman began. "Mark and Debbie are dealing with a huge betrayal of Nolan and his absence on the planet is something that's affecting them deeply. Mark is in this place where he was on this trajectory to become this superhero, and everything seemed to be going really well. Now, he's been shaken to his core." But that's only the start of Mark's issues as Kirkman also teased how Mark needs to come into his own even more against new threats.

"Aside from the betrayal, he's also left with being the new last line of defense on Earth," Kirkman explained. "He's the guy that's the only one strong enough to actually replace Nolan, so he's kind of thrust further into this superhero world that he may not quite be prepared for, and there's no end of conflict that's boiling on the planet that is coming at him nonstop." But with Invincible now gearing up for Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video on November 3rd, it won't be too much longer before we see how it all goes.

