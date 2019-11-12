Gargoyles Is Already Trending After Disney+ Launch

In the wee hours of Tuesday morning, Disney+ launched. All but seven hours later, a handful of classic Disney shows have skyrocketed in popularity on Twitter, including the ever-loved Gargoyles. The classic gothic tale is one of the most talked-about shows on Twitter this morning, appearing as a trending topic alongside the likes of Darkwing Duck and Lizzie McGuire. While most are reminiscing about watching the show while growing up, others are asking themselves why Disney hasn’t pushed for a reboot or relaunch of the fan-favorite series.

“#DisneyPlus is klling with some OG #Gargoyles,” #nfec84 tweeted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Who got @disneyplus and is watching #Gargoyles rn?” another tweeter asked.

Me: There’s no way I’m getting another streaming service. Disney+: We have Gargoyles Me: pic.twitter.com/MYwYg8ZUPy — Fonda Lee (@FondaJLee) November 12, 2019

As for the show’s original cast, Keith David has expressed interest in coming back for a new Gargoyles project, previously telling ComicBook.com he’d love for nothing more than to reprise his role as Goliath.

“You know, those of us who were involved from the beginning… I’ve always wondered why they stopped it in the first place,” David told us. Then he floated the idea of a possible reboot, saying he’d love to return and voice Goliath. “[We’ve wondered] why we haven’t come back to a reboot,” the actor asks. “I mean, I would love nothing more than to revisit Goliath.”

“You know, he was absolutely one of my very, very, very, very favorite characters. I’ve always maintained that when I grow up, I want to be like Goliath.”

Disney+ is now live. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that here. You can also get a free year of Disney+ through Verizon for a limited time.

What shows and movies have you watched on the service so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat, especially about all things Gargoyles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.