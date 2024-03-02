Saturday Night Live Features Sydney Sweeney in Hosting Debut

Saturday Night Live is back again with another new episode. The edition airing live from 30 Rock on Saturday, March 2nd features the hosting debut of Sydney Sweeney, the rising star of recent releases like Madame Web and Anyone But You. As with all episodes this season, the episode will simultaneously stream on both NBC and Peacock, allowing cord cutters to stream it live. Although it's Sweeney's first time taking the stage at Studio 8H, she'll be joined by musician Kacey Musgraves, the country artist making her third stop on Saturday Night Live. As is standard, tonight's episode will begin airing at 11:30 p.m. Eastern.

The live sketch comedy will have one more new episode before it takes a late winter break. Next weekend, Josh Brolin will make his third appearance as host on Saturday Night Live. He'll be joined by musical guest Ariana Grande, who's also making her third stop at 30 Rock. The pop star last appeared on Saturday Night Live in a 2016 episode in which she served as both host and musical guest.

After the Brolin and Grande edition, Saturday Night Live will then take a two-week break before returning with new episodes on March 30th for another batch of three new episodes. Hosts and guests have yet to be announced for the next wave of new episodes.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.