Saturday Night Live: Sydney Sweeney, Josh Brolin to Host

Ahead of this weekend's Saturday Night Live return, the live sketch comedy has lined up its next batch of hosts. After Shane Gillis' hosting debut this weekend, Madame Web star Sydney Sweeney will be taking the stage at Studio 8H in her debut on the March 2nd edition. Josh Brolin will then return to 30 Rock for his third hosting stint the week after, hosting Saturday Night Love on March 9th.

During Sweeney's episode (March 2nd), she'll be joined by country musician Kacey Musgraves, who'll be making her third appearance on the show at the time. Ariana Grande will then appear alongside Brolin during her third appearance as well, second as musical guest and third overall. Grande served as both host and musical guest during a Season 41 episode on March 12, 2016.

Brolin's episode on March 9th will be the last before a two-week hiatus. The show will then return with more new episodes on March 30th for three more new episodes. It's unclear how many episodes NBC hopes to air of the comedy this season.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.