Sydney Sweeney Says There's a Good Chance Anyone But You Sequel Will Happen

Anyone But You might be getting a sequel soon according to one of the film's stars. Sydney Sweeney dropped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss the whirlwind success of Sony's surprising romantic comedy. Anyone But You has managed to earn more than $100 million at the box office. Sweeney has seen the response from movie goers and she thinks that a sequel could be in the works. "Maybe like, a high nine chance," the actress told Fallon when he asked about a possible sequel. As the box office rolls in that seems to be likely.

In a previous email to Bloomberg, director Will Gluck pointed out how the box office returns actually show audiences loving the elements that couldn't be outwardly marketed. "The success of Anyone But You has been led by the audience," he said back thenl. "They seem to have a great time watching it, feeling it, humming it — and have echoed this to their friends, family and social media. And there is no better marketing than that."

What's The Plot Of Anyone But You?

(Photo: John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty Images)

Sony delivers a synopsis for the unsuspecting box office hit their under-the-radar hit: "In the edgy comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple."

Romantic Chemistry Between The Leads

Anyone But You's true success comes down to chemistry between the leads, just like most romantic comedies. And, some speculation about a relationship between Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney didn't exactly hurt. Fans were really chirping about them dating in real life. However, Powell set the record straight with Business Insider.

"I'll pretty much give Sydney all the credit for this. I don't have the mental capacity to pull anything like this off, but she's very smart. She's very smart. And look, Sydney and I do have authentic chemistry…" Powell shared as the interviewer co-signed. The star had some other nice things to say. "I had such a wonderful journey with her on this thing. But in terms of actual dating and actually being together?," he had to laugh.

"Well, look, the only reason it made things harder for me to lean into that stuff was that I was going through a very real breakup amidst a promotional tour. I was with someone that I really loved and cared about and was trying to kind of make sense of a lot of stuff," he continued. "It was a lot easier for Sydney to lean into something like that because she's in a very committed and wonderful relationship and she's very happy. So it was a little harder for me."

Do you want to see a sequel? Let us know down in the comments!