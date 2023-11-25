Why Saturday Night Live Isn't New Tonight

As the holidays approach, Saturday Night Live's holiday hiatuses are becoming more frequent. In one example, the live sketch comedy is on break this weekend as the cast and crew went home to celebrate Thanksgiving with their families. As such, no new episode of Saturday Night Live will take place tonight, November 25th.

Instead of a new episode, NBC will instead air an encore version of the Bad Bunny episode from earlier this year. It was the singer's first time hosting the series and his second time serving as musical guest.

The show will then return with new live episodes next week on December 2nd, featuring Emma Stone returning to 30 Rock for the first time since 2019. It'll be the actor's fifth time on the series, meaning some SNL alumni will likely be hand to give Stone her Five-Timers Jacket. Stone will be joined then with singer-songwriter Noah Kahan, who's making his first appearance on the show.

Next weekend's episode will be the first and three straight new episodes before the series takes an extended, weeks-long break over the course of the holidays and New Year.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.