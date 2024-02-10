Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, February 10th?





Saturday Night Live is taking some time off. Beginning February 10th, the cast and crew of the live sketch comedy will be away from 30 Rock as they begin a two-week hiatus. That means tonight, there will be no new episode of Saturday Night Live; the same is the case for next Saturday, February 17th. New tapings of Saturday Night Live won't return to Studio 8H until Saturday, February 24th.

Instead of a new episode tonight, a double-header of old episodes will take place. In the early slot at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, an older episode featuring Travis Kelce and Kelsey Ballerini will take place. In the usual timeslot at 11:30 p.m. Eastern, the Kate McKinnon and Billie Eilish from earlier this season will receive an encore presentation. NBC has yet to unveil plans for next week's reruns.

Saturday Night Live will then return with new episodes on Saturday, February 24th featuring Shane Gillis in his hosting debut. Gillis was originally set to join the cast and Saturday Night Live during Season 45 before racist comments of his surfaced, causing his firing from the SNL cast before appearing in a single episode.

"After talking with Shane Gillis, we have decided that he will not be joining 'SNL,'" the show said in a statement announcing they had moved on from the comedian. "We want SNL to have a variety of voices and points of view within the show, and we hired Shane on the strength of his talent as comedian and his impressive audition for SNL. We were not aware of his prior remarks that have surfaced over the past few days. The language he used is offensive, hurtful and unacceptable. We are sorry that we did not see these clips earlier, and that our vetting process was not up to our standard."

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.