Saturday Night Live: Viral Dune Popcorn Bucket Roasted in Hilarious Song

Saturday Night Live shared a hilarious take on Dune: Part Two's viral popcorn bucket in a new song! Dune: Part Two will be making its way through theaters later this Spring, and to help celebrate the release of the film it's getting a special edition popcorn bucket with AMC Theaters. These specialty popcorn buckets are commonplace with AMC as they usually offer different kinds in partnerships with big franchises, but the Dune: Part Two bucket in particular has taken off with fans thanks to its wild imagery. This imagery, in fact, was targeted by Saturday Night Live in a hilarious parody song.

The Saturday Night Live song, led by Marcello Hernandez, saw a young teenager excited by the fact that his parents wouldn't be home and it was going to give him the opportunity to be alone. This wasn't so he'd have time for a date (which seemed to be set up as played by guest host Ayo Edebiri), but instead he wanted to have some relations with the Dune: Part Two popcorn bucket. It led to a whole song whether others also planned to do the same thing to the bucket itself.

