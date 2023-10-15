Saturday Night Live: Travis Kelce Makes Surprise Appearance in NFL-Taylor Swift Sketch

Saturday Night Live has returned for its first new episode of its latest season, and the first full sketch gave its take on Taylor Swift's appearances in the NFL with a surprise cameo from Travis Kelce! Taylor Swift has been taking over the world in the last few months thanks to the success of the Eras Tour over the course of the Summer, and that takeover is only likely going to continue. But one of the aspects of this has seen Swift getting more attention in the NFL as she's popped up in games in support of Travis Kelce.

There have been reports of Swift dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and it's gotten even more attention lately as she has been seen supporting him at these games. It's resulted in all sorts of pushback from some NFL fans, but Saturday Night Live's new sketch swings in the other direction in full support of Swift with even a surprising appearance from Kelce himself as the sketch came to an end. Check it out below.

What to Know About Saturday Night Live Season 49

The Pete Davidson hosted Saturday Night Live Season 49 premiere might have opened with a more somber note than expected, but the first full sketch of the night dove into current events with its take on Taylor Swift being pointed out at NFL games in support of Kelce. It's been something that's been getting pushback from some NFL viewers as they think it means there's not a full focus on the game, but SNL highlights how silly this sentiment is when the commentary team ends up fully talking about Swift.

Arguing about Swift's current relationship with Kelce and how it impacts her past, which songs from her catalog reference past partners, and more. It's a funny sketch that ultimately ends with an appearance from Kelce himself, who was last seen in SNL as a host himself during Season 48 of the series. It was a rather good natured ribbing that showed how seriously some NFL fans had been taking things, and further emphasized with Kelce's appearance itself.

What do you think of Kelce popping up during this Taylor Swift in the NFL sketch in Saturday Night Live's Season 49 premiere?