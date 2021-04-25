Elon Musk Speaks Out on Hosting Saturday Night Live

✖

In a matter of weeks, Elon Musk is going to make his Saturday Night Live debut. Saturday afternoon, the show's official social media accounts revealed the serial entrepreneur would be hosting his first episode of the beloved sketch comedy show. Now, Musk himself has broken his silence on his latest gig, a controversial choice amongst fans of the show.

"Let's find out just how live Saturday Night Live is," the Tesla founder tweeted late Saturday night. He even made sure to include a devil emoji at the tail end of his tweet.

The show is currently on its spring break, a three-week period where no new episodes have aired. Instead, the cast and crew will return to 30 Rock in the May 8th episode hosted by Musk and musical guest Miley Cyrus. It will be Cyrus' sixth time appearing on SNL as a musical guest. In addition to that, she has even a few more appearances under her belt between hosting stints and cameo appearances.

Though actors or musicians with a major film or record to promote often serve as hosts on the show, Saturday Night Live has, in fact, featured business owners in the past. The late George Steinbrenner hosted an episode at the beginning of the 1990s and former NBC executive Brandon Tartikoff hosted the show in 1983. Real estate mogul Donald Trump has even hosted the show twice, once in 2002 and another time in 2015.

Musk isn't an actor by trade, even though he's found himself in front of the camera quite a few times throughout his life. Fans around these parts might recognize him from his cameo in Iron Man 2. He's also lent his voice to multiple episodes of The Simpsons and South Park.

Once the May 8th episode rolls around, Saturday Night Live will only have a handful of episodes left on the schedule before wrapping Season 46 up for good. It's expected — though unconfirmed — the series will have its season finale sometime in mid-May.

New episodes of Saturday Night Live typically air beginning at 11:30 p.m. Eastern on NBC.