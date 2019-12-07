Saturday Night Live Returns With New Episode Tonight

After a quick Thanksgiving break, Saturday Night Live is returning with a new episode tonight with Jennifer Lopez and DaBaby as guests. Lopez is fresh off appearing in the acclaimed Hustlers and will be making her third hosting stop on show, her first appearance on the show in nearly ten years. She also appeared as a musical guest on February 5, 2000. DaBaby, on the other hand, will be making his SNL debut tonight as he takes the stage at Studio 8H for the first time. As usual, tonight’s episode kicks off at 11:30/10:30 p.m. Central.

With a potential presidential impeachment dominating the current news cycle, it’d be easy to assume Alec Baldwin will return with his Donald Trump impression to kick things off tonight. That means one might expect the associated characters to end up popping up, including one of Kate McKinnon’s many impressions of various members of the current administration. Also of note is the fact California senator Kamala Harris dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination this week, so it could be fair to expect Maya Rudolph returning to play her acclaimed role as the congresswoman.

Tonight’s episode will be the first of three straight new shows before the SNL team heads on an extended holiday break. Next weekend, Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson returns to the live sketch show for her sixth time hosting, having last appeared March 11, 2017. She’ll be joined by singer-songwriter and One Direction alum Niall Horan. It will be Horan’s first time as a solo artist on the show after previously appearing with One Direction.

Then, SNL will celebrate its Christmas episode with the highly-anticipated return of Eddie Murphy, who will appear for the first time in over 30 years. Murphy will be joined by Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Lizzo in her SNL debut. The Murphy and Lizzo show will serve as the endcap to the year; no guests for the back half of the season zhave been announced as of yet.

Photo by Rosalind O’Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images