Jadis returns with a new mission — and a new look — in Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Years after a Civic Republic Military helicopter shuttled Jadis/Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) and a gravely-wounded Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) away from The Walking Dead, flying them to a different corner of the zombie apocalypse, the second and final season of the spin-off catches up with Jadis as a soldier of the black-clad CRM. Their mission: fight for the survival of humankind and the survival of the Alliance of the Three, part of the Three Circles mythology connecting The Walking Dead to Fear the Walking Dead and TWD: World Beyond.

"I know the Civic Republic is the last light of the world. My purpose is to create a new era on this planet," Jadis/Anne, sporting a military-style haircut and dressed as a high-ranking member of the CRM, tells an unseen someone in the World Beyond extended Season 2 trailer. "Hope we get to catch up while I'm here."

"I love the character of Jadis, and I love this world, so getting to inhabit her again in collaboration with the talented team at The Walking Dead: World Beyond in beautiful Richmond, Virginia was a joy. I hope audiences will catch up with the first season now so they can fully enjoy this epic final season in October," McIntosh said in a statement announcing her return in The Walking Dead spin-off.

World Beyond takes place more than six years after Jadis/Anne and Rick's disappearance from The Walking Dead and more than a decade post-outbreak of a mysterious zombie virus. According to TWD Universe chief content officer and World Beyond co-creator Scott Gimple, "In our story, years have passed — we'll get hints of what happened with that fateful helicopter ride and learn Jadis has new allies and alliances; she is a big part of connecting the CRM and Three Circles mythology that's seen throughout all three series. We can't wait to share it all with fans of the TWDU."

Gimple previously confirmed McIntosh would return in the Walking Dead movie trilogy revealing what happens after Rick's helicopter flight and capture by the CRM. When Gimple announced the trilogy in November 2018, he said the movies would uncover "a whole different corner of the world" and "a different situation that Rick is involved in."

"We need to know what happened to Rick. There are a lot of other worlds going on," McIntosh, who last appeared in Season 9 of The Walking Dead, said during a 2019 convention appearance. "There's three movies planned, and it would make sense that Jadis-slash-Anne-slash-whatever's next, would be in the first movie. It's gonna be a theatrical release, it's gonna be a big old doo-dah day, which is great."

McIntosh also said the first movie in the planned trilogy, scripted by Gimple and Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, would bring "more of an understanding of the community that [the helicopter group] came from and that I'm going to with them." That community is the secretive Civic Republic, an advanced civilization that Jadis hinted at on The Walking Dead — years before its reveal in Season 1 of World Beyond.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond returns with new episodes Sunday, October 3, on AMC. Episodes will stream one week early all season long beginning with "Konsekans" September 26 on AMC+. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD.