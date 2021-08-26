The Walking Dead: World Beyond Reveals First Final Season Episode Synopses

✖

The Walking Dead: World Beyond concludes the "epic story" of the Endlings when the Walking Dead spin-off returns to AMC in October with its second and final season. A newly revealed synopsis for "Konsekans," the first of a final 10 episodes premiering October 3 on AMC or streaming early on September 26, teases "startling revelations" to start the season picking up where November's "In This Life" left off. Season 2 Episode 2, "Foothold," introduces new characters and new locations in the expanding Walking Dead Universe, where the authoritarian Civic Republic Military has emerged as an existential threat to all survivors of the zombie apocalypse.

In the Season 2 premiere, "Hope's commitment to the future is put to the test, jeopardizing a potential reunion. Iris and Felix meet a new group. Startling revelations are made." Showrunner Matt Negrete, co-creator of the spin-off with TWD Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple, scripts the episode directed by Loren Yaconelli (Season 1 episode "The Sky Is a Graveyard").

Reads the official synopsis for Episode 202, "Foothold," "While some members of the group enact a plan to cover their tracks, others attempt to acclimate to their new surroundings." Yaconelli directs the episode penned by World Beyond co-executive producer Carson Moore (The Closer, Major Crimes).

Season 2 stars series regulars Aliyah Royale (Iris), Alexa Mansour (Hope), Nicolas Cantu (Elton), Hal Cumpston (Silas) as the Endlings; joining them are returning Season 1 regulars Nico Tortorella (Felix), Annet Mahendru (Huck), and Julia Ormond (CRM Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kublek). Jelani Alladin (Will), Natalie Gold (Dr. Lyla Belshaw), Joe Holt (Dr. Leo Bennett), and Ted Sutherland (Percy) are promoted to series regulars for Season 2.

Newcomers this season include Max Osinski (Marvel Television's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) in a recurring role as Dennis, Gisette Valentin (Cobra Kai) as Corporal Diane Pierce of the CRM, and Anna Khaja (Quantico, The Good Place) as Indira, leader of a new community to be revealed at the start of the season.

Season two of The Walking Dead: World Beyond concludes the epic story of Iris, Hope, Elton, and Silas -- four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found.

"Konsekans" premieres September 26 on AMC+ and October 3 on AMC, followed by "Foothold" on October 3 (AMC+) and October 10 (AMC).

