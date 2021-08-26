New episodes from The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 will stream one week early all season long on AMC+. The concluding chapter of the Walking Dead spin-off, returning to AMC in October with the first of a final ten episodes, will be available for AMC+ subscribers in the U.S. starting on Sunday, September 26. Season 2 premiere "Konsekans" will air on the AMC channel Sunday, October 3, revealing what happens after the Endlings' separation by the Civic Republic Military to end the first season finale.

After extending the early access window from three days to seven for Season 11 of The Walking Dead, AMC+ will premiere episodes of World Beyond Season 2 one week ahead of their linear airings on the AMC channel. New episodes will stream weekly on Sundays, not Thursdays, beginning with "Konsekans" on September 26.

AMC+ is currently available only in the United States through the following platforms and providers:

According to the official synopsis for the second half of the two-season limited event series: "Season two of The Walking Dead: World Beyond concludes the epic story of Iris (Aliyah Royale), Hope (Alexa Mansour), Elton (Nicolas Cantu), and Silas (Hal Cumpston) -- four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found."

"As the world is expanding on this show, we have a growing cast of characters that I am so excited to have for Season 2," showrunner Matt Negrete, who co-created World Beyond with TWD Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple, teased of Season 2 during San Diego Comic-Con. An extended sneak peek aired during the July convention revealed the first footage from the new season, which again stars Nico Tortorella, Annet Mahendru, Julia Ormond, Joe Holt, Jelani Alladin, Natalie Gold, and Ted Sutherland.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 premieres Sunday, October 3 at 10 pm ET/9c on AMC, or watch early September 26 on AMC+.