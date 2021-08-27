The CRM Fights for Humanity’s Survival in TWD: World Beyond Season 2 Teaser

The Civic Republic Military is armed and ready to fight for the survival of humankind in a new teaser from The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2. "Today we honor our Alliance of the Three," says the black-clad CRM Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond), referring to the pact represented by the three-circle symbol of the Civic Republic, Omaha, and Portland. "Now, more than ever, we have to stand strong. United. The Civic Republic and its military are ready to fight for the survival of our alliance. For the survival of humankind. We say to you, our allies: stay strong. Stay vigilant. And may God bless us all."

Kublek represents the Civic Republic, an advanced civilization of 200,000 survivors living in a classified location. In Season 1 of World Beyond, Kublek reveals the Civic Republic Civilian Government (and the shadowy Major General Beale) operates a secret society home to post-apocalypse luxuries like energy, water, medicine, manufacturing, currency and an economy, and the rule of law.

"We are the last light of the world," Kublek says. "We are the last hope."

The CRM recruits Assets, like renowned biochemist and geneticist Dr. Leo Bennett (Joe Holt) and his gifted daughter Hope (Alexa Mansour), to fight for a future and potentially develop a cure or solution to the zombie virus plaguing the world for more than a decade. Civic Republic scientist Dr. Lyla Belshaw (Natalie Gold) is among the brilliant minds conducting Empties experiments to determine the "how" and the "why" behind the zombified undead acting on their primal urges to consume the flesh of the living.

"What we find out about [the Civic Republic Military] in The Walking Dead: World Beyond is that there is this force out there that could be overwhelming to these other characters that we've come to know and love in The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, that suddenly could turn tables on people," Ormond previously told the AMC Blog. "So if we get it right, there's something about learning about The Walking Dead: World Beyond that sets up an existential threat for the others [in TWD Universe]."

Season two of The Walking Dead: World Beyond concludes the epic story of Iris, Hope, Elton, and Silas -- four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond returns with new episodes Sunday, October 3, on AMC.