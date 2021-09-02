The Walking Dead’s Pollyanna McIntosh Returns as Jadis for TWD: World Beyond Season 2

✖

Pollyanna McIntosh is flying back to The Walking Dead Universe. McIntosh, who played "Jadis"-slash-Anne across three seasons of The Walking Dead, will reprise her role in The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2. Formerly the leader of the junkyard-dwelling Scavengers, "Jadis" and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) disappear aboard a Civic Republic Military helicopter in a Season 9 episode of The Walking Dead. McIntosh was previously confirmed to star alongside Lincoln in the Untitled Walking Dead Movie planned for theaters but first returns to the small screen for the second and final season of the Walking Dead spin-off premiering October 3 on AMC.

"We are thrilled to have the terrific Pollyanna McIntosh back as Jadis, and we're excited for viewers to see how she collides with the characters in this part of the Universe," Scott Gimple, World Beyond co-creator and Walking Dead Universe chief content officer, said in a statement Thursday. "In our story, years have passed — we'll get hints of what happened with that fateful helicopter ride and learn Jadis has new allies and alliances; she is a big part of connecting the CRM and Three Circles mythology that's seen throughout all three series. We can't wait to share it all with fans of the TWDU."

Said McIntosh, "I love the character of Jadis, and I love this world, so getting to inhabit her again in collaboration with the talented team at The Walking Dead: World Beyond in beautiful Richmond, Virginia was a joy. I hope audiences will catch up with the first season now so they can fully enjoy this epic final season in October."

Gimple previously hinted "familiar faces" might return in World Beyond Season 2 but ruled out the return of Lincoln's long-missing Rick Grimes.

"It really is about those different worlds, those very different worlds. It will be getting deeper into the CRM as the [Season 1] finale pretty much indicated," Gimple told TWDUniverse on Twitch. "We might see familiar faces pop up, it's possible. It's about growing up. This is a two-season show, so these kids have been through a very intense experience where they have to grow up very fast, and we see these characters change quite a bit over the course of these ten episodes."

In July, Gimple said the 10-episode second season "tells sort of these in-between stories to some really big things that are happening in the universe that really do join it together," saying at virtual San Diego Comic-Con the new season "really does fill in some story gaps, or story knowledge, that the audience doesn't have."

McIntosh boards a cast that includes Aliyah Royale as Iris, Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Nico Tortorella as Felix, Joe Holt as Dr. Leo Bennett, Jelani Alladin as Will, Natalie Gold as Dr. Lyla Bellshaw, and Ted Sutherland as Percy.

Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, who is scripting the Rick Grimes movie with Gimple, confirmed over the summer the movie is still in development from AMC Networks, Skybound Entertainment, and theatrical distribution partners Universal Pictures. A release date for the Walking Dead Movie has not been set.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond returns with new episodes Sunday, October 3, on AMC.