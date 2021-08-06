James Gunn's Peacemaker Series Reveals New Set Photos

✖

James Gunn's new Peacemaker series has revealed new set photos featuring John Cena and the rest of the cast having fun with Gunn. Included in the photo are Peacemaker cast members Danielle Brooks (who plays Leota Adebayo), Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt), Steve Agee (John Economos), and Chris Conrad (Vigilante). The group is seen posing together in between scenes, in a setting that's basically a trailer park home decorated in overly patriotic Americana colors. It's exactly the sort of place that you'd expect John Cena's Peacemaker to lay his head - though that's just speculation.

In his caption, Gunn teased fans by saying: "Are you ready for what the #Peacemaker crew is cooking up?"

Peacemaker is just one of several streaming series tie-ins to big DC Movies, which are in the works over at Warner Bros. John Cena's Peacemaker character is making his debut this summer in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, before we get this HBO Max series looking into the character's origins. Peacemaker is expected to carry the same violent, R-rated, comedic tone of Gunn's Suicide Squad film, and it certainly looks like that spirit of fun and bad behavior is alive on set.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn has teased. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

Peacemaker stars John Cena as Peacemaker. The series co-stars Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang as Sophie Song, and Nhut Le as Judomaster. The series has eight episodes, some of which (including the premiere) will be directed by Gunn.

John Cena's Peacemaker will get its first appearance on August 6 when The Suicide Squad hits HBO Max and select theaters nationwide.