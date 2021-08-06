The Suicide Squad Spinoff Peacemaker New Cast Members Revealed

✖

The cast of DC and James Gunn's Peacemaker TV series on HBO Max continues to grow as production draws near. The spinoff of Gunn's The Suicide Squad feature film already stars John Cena as the titular character, reprising his role from the film. Actors Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, and Chris Conrad were previously cast in the series, and now a slew of new faces are joining the team as well.

On Thurdsay, THR reported that four actors had joined the cast of Peacemaker, which is gearing up to begin production in Vancouver next month. Lochlyn Munro, who TV fans may know from his role as Betty Cooper's dad on Riverdale, is among the new additions. Chukwudi Iwuji, Annie Chang, and Christopher Heyerdahl have also been added to the cast.

There isn't a lot known about the plot of the series, nor about the identities of these new characters. All that is known about recent additions is that Munro and Change play detectives, while Heyerdahl will play someone with the rank of captain. Iwuji is playing a character named Clemson Murn.

Peacemaker is set to explore the origins of Cena's character, who will be appearing for the first time in The Suicide Squad next summer. According to HBO Max's description of the series, Peacemaker is someone who "believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it."

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn said of the spinoff series. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

Gunn will be writing all eight episodes of the Peacemaker series, as well as directing a few of them, including the premiere. Once work on Peacemaker is completed, Gunn will be heading back over to Marvel for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

