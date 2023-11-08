The Expanse Creators to Announce New Series

The Expanse is over (and it went out well), both the books and the television series, but creator James S.A. Corey isn't done yet. James S.A. Corey is the pen name used by the writing partnership formed by authors Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, which led to the creation of The Expanse. Orbit Books has announced that the James S.A. Corey duo is set to reveal its next project, a "sci-fi adventure," on Thursday. Fans can register to watch the title and cover reveal live. Orbit teased, "The Expanse series was 'the biggest thing in science fiction' (B&N). Now, James S. A. Corey (Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck) brings you the first book in a brand-new science fiction adventure."

This new James S.A. Corey book will be the first new novel from Abraham and Franck as a duo since closing out The Expanse series with the release of Leviathan Falls in 2021 (Abraham launched a new fantasy project called The Kithamar Trilogy, written solo, with the release of Age of Ash in 2022). The duo did publish a new Expanse short story, "Memory's Legion," in 2022. The story is an epilogue to the main Expanse story and appears in the book of the same name, which collects the various Expanse short stories that Corey had released over the past decade. Corey also released the short story "How It Unfold," unrelated to The Expanse, in 2023 as part of Amazon's The Far Reaches collection.

What is the future of The Expanse?

While James S.A. Corey is about to embark on a new sci-fi journey, some fans likely still wonder if there's a future for The Expanse on television. The adaptation, which began on Syfy before jumping to streaming on Prime Video, ran for six seasons, with each season based on a single Expanse novel. The thing is, there were nine Expanse novels and only six seasons of the show. The series' final three novels – Persepolis Rising, Tiamat's Wrath, and Leviathan Falls, which occur following a 28-year time jump – didn't get an adaptation.

And yet, the show's final episodes teed up storylines only resolved in those last three books. Despite that, at the time, Franck and Abraham told ComicBook.com that they were prepared for the series to end with its sixth season.

"Networks never buy more than one season at a time," Abraham says. "At least they never have with us. You're never guaranteed another season. Finding out that we had a sixth season before the fifth season even aired was great. That's happened to us a couple of times where they bought the next season before the current season aired. And that's really good for planning. That really lets us get a jump on what we want to do there. More than anything, I'm grateful that we got that sixth season order while we were still working, finishing up season five."

A new Expanse story set in the television show's continuity is being told by Boom Studios currently. Written by Andy Diggle and drawn by Rubine, The Expanse: Dragon Tooth comic book miniseries takes place after the show's sixth season (corresponding to the sixth Expanse novel, Babylon's Ashes) left off, but before the events of the series' seventh book, Persepolis Rising. The Expanse: Dragon Tooth is currently halfway through its 12-issue run, with The Expanse: Dragon Tooth #7 releasing on November 22nd. Telltale Games also developed an episodic adventure game set in The Expanse universe, which released its final episode in September.