The Expanse Collectibles Coming from Nacelle

The Nacelle Company has acquired the rights to produce the first-ever line of toys based on the fan-favorite sci-fi series The Expanse. The deal connects Alcon, producers of Blade Runner 2049 and 2024's Garfield, with Nacelle, the newly-formed company behind the revival of cult IPs like Robo Force, Secaturs, Power Lords, and The Great Garloo. The first wave of toys will include Chrisjen Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo), Camina Drummer (Cara Gee), James Holden (Steven Strait), Amos Burton (Wes Chatham), Bobbie Draper (Frankie Adams), and Naomi Nagata (Dominique Tipper).

The Expanse is set in the future where humanity has colonized the solar system and the people of Earth, Mars and the Asteroid Belt have long been in opposition with one another. When the crew of the Rocinante uncovers an ancient alien technology, a vast conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will bring the solar system to the brink of war. The Expanse is a high-action, sci-fi adventure that explores the depth of humanity against the far-spanning reaches of the known universe. The series is rooted in science and fiction while remaining a thorough and thoughtful examination of some of the most vital societal issues of our day.

"Not since the invention of the Epstein drive, has there been news this exciting in the world of The Expanse! And while that might be a slight exaggeration, nevertheless, we are extremely excited to play a tiny part in one of the great tv shows ever made," said Nacelle Company Founder and CEO, Brian Volk-Weiss.

The Hugo award winning series, based on the hugely popular science fiction novels by James S.A. Corey, was developed and scripted by the Academy Award nominated writing duo Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby who executive produce the series alongside Naren Shankar, Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Laura Lancaster, Sharon Hall, Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, Daniel Abraham, Ty Franck and Dan Nowak. Shankar serves as showrunner for all seasons. The Expanse is produced by Alcon Television Group.

Nacelle, a company founded after the success of Volk-Weiss's Netflix series The Toys That Made Us, recently relaunched the Robo Force toy line. Following the line's initial popularity, they announced that the property would be coming back to TV in the form of a new, animated series produced by Volk-Weiss.

"Everything was organic. It wasn't like Toys That Made Us came out, and then I'm sitting there three months later being like, now we can make toys. It wasn't like that," Volk-Weiss told ComicBook recently. "What happened was, somebody else saw Toys That Made Us. That guy called me, his name's Michael Goodman. That guy called me and he was like, 'Hey, your brand is so good. I bet we could work together and you and I separately would have better careers if we worked together, because I could make a lot with your brand.' Usually this bites me in the ass, but this is one of the few times where it worked. I took a risk, and he was absolutely right. Because Toys That Made Us was so popular and everybody knew Nacelle had made it in the toy community, he was able to go to the guy that owns Robo Force and say, 'Hey, I'm working with Nacelle, they want to buy your copyright.' Those conversations wouldn't have been possible without Toys That Made Us, and I would've never met this Michael Goodman without Toys That Made Us. What I think I'm demonstrating is there wasn't a master plan; we just went with it and if we saw an opportunity, we took a swing, and it was all very lucky."