The Expanse: A Telltale Series Official Let's Play Stars Fan Favorite TV Character

The Expanse: A Telltale Series kicked off its season with the launch of Episode 1 on July 27. The series will run through September 21, giving fans a new episode every two weeks until the full thing is available. For fans of the hit TV show, Telltale has released a fun surprise. The team brought in Cara Gee, one of the actors in The Expanse TV series. She's joined by Telltale game director Stephan Frost for an ongoing YouTube series that lets fans experience the game alongside a fan-favorite actress, providing a neat way to dive into the story even if you've already played through it yourself.

Fans of The Expanse will remember Cara Gee as Drummer in the TV series, and she plays the same character in the Telltale series. The 30-minute video has Gee and Frost playing through the first few sections of the game as you'd expect, but with Gee's commentary, it feels a bit more like watching your favorite movie with the director's commentary turned on. It definitely seems like the kind of thing that will be included if the team ever decides to do some kind of physical special edition.

Either way, this is definitely a cool feature for fans of the show. Obviously, most players are going to want to play through on their own first and make decisions without prior knowledge, but this is a great way to have something to come back to and experience a slightly different story. It also might be a good way for Telltale to get other fans into the series, as Gee has worked on several other, unrelated projects in the past, including The Call of the Wild alongside Harrison Ford, as well as episodes in other TV shows like Extrapolations and Letterkenny.

As mentioned, the first episode of The Expanse: A Telltale Series launched on July 27, and episodes will be released every two weeks. That means the next episode is due on August 10, and it will continue until September 21. The game is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.