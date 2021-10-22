Dune, The Expanse Win at Hugo Awards

On Sunday night at Chicon 8, the World Science Fiction Convention announced the winners of the 2022 Hugo Awards, with Dune and The Expanse taking home the awards in the dramatic presentation categories. Dune won the awards for Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form, beating Encanto, The Green Knight, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Space Sweepers, and WandaVision. The Expanse episode "Nemesis Games," the show's fifth season finale, won the awards for Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form. Other nominees in the category included The Wheel of Time episode "The Flame of Tar Valon," the For All Mankind episode "The Grey," the Arcane episode "The Monster You Created, the Loki episode "The Nexus Event," and the Star Trek: Lower Decks episode "wej Duj."

In the Best Graphic Story or Comic category, N.K. Jemisin and Jamal Campbell's Far Sector took home the award over Die, Vol.4: Bleed, Lore Olympus, Monstress, Vol. 6: The Vow, Once & Future, Vol. 3 The Parliament of Magpies, and Strange Adventures. A Desolation Called Peace, the second installment of Arkady Martine's Teixcalaan space opera series, won Best Novel. Seanan McGuire's Wayward Children won Best Series. You can see the full list of winners and nominees on the Hugo Awards website.

Denis Villeneuve directed Dune from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaights and Eric Roth. The film is the first installment of a two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal sci-fi novel of the same name. The ensemble cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. Principal photography for Dune: Part Two is now underway.

The Expanse is an adaptation of the sci-fi novel series by James S.A. Corey, the joint pen name of the writing team of Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck. Abraham and Franck co-wrote "Nemesis Games" with The Expanse showrunner Naren Shankar. Breck Eisner directed the episode.

The Expanse concluded with its sixth season, ending in January. Speaking to ComicBook.com, star Steven Strait looked back on his experience playing James Holden on the show.

"I'm so immensely proud of the work that we've done," Strait said. "I'm grateful that we were able to finish the story, that we have a complete beginning, middle, and end. I've always said with this show that it's felt more like a theater company than a television show. And I've never experienced the level of commitment from everybody involved for so long because they felt the work was as important as The Expanse has been for us."