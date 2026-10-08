James Spader Teases Ultron’s Biggest Story Yet in VisionQuest

Although Avengers: Age of Ultron seemed to be the beginning and the end of Ultron’s MCU story, VisionQuest is about to prove that entirely wrong. For some time now, we have known that Ultron was going to be returning in the upcoming series, and even more surprising, it was confirmed that he would actually appear consistently in his human form. Initially, details beyond that were sparse, but trailers for VisionQuest have now confirmed that Ultron will actually be critical to the larger VisionQuest story, as he is helping Vision on his journey to understanding himself following the events of Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and WandaVision. Of course, it’s Ultron, so it’s already clear he can’t really be trusted, but he is nevertheless going to be a primary figure in the show.

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Now, Ultron actor James Spader has provided additional insight into the character and this upcoming story, shockingly suggesting that VisionQuest is going to be an even bigger and more significant story for Ultron than Age of Ultron was. Specifically, in a recent interview, Spader said, “Avengers had how many leads, and how much pipe needs to be laid for subsequent movies? And how much respect has to be paid for prior things? Ultron in Age of Ultron was a vehicle for the Avengers story. In this, the sort of driving forces are these three characters of Ultron and Vision and Thomas. And it’s also, you know, eight episodes, each one a little movie. [Ultron] doesn’t carry that burden, and so all you’re doing is exploring that character and this other character and this other character.” While surprising, this actually does support the idea that VisionQuest will offer even more of Ultron than Age of Ultron did.

VISIONQUEST star James Spader reveals how the new MCU show from Marvel Studios gives Ultron the spotlight in a way that Avengers: Age of Ultron never allowed. pic.twitter.com/tsrBQGi5uq — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) October 7, 2026

It Makes Sense for VisionQuest to Offer a Greater Look at Ultron

Although it might initially seem counterintuitive for VisionQuest to offer a closer and more substantial look at Ultron than the movie in which he was the titular lead did, Spader actually confirms why that completely makes sense. Ultron was the villain of Age of Ultron, yes, but it wasn’t as though he was getting a significant narrative arc or, really, even all that much screen time when everything was said and done. The pacing of a TV show, and the nature of this one in particular, which will involve Vision trying to understand himself, is a much greater opportunity to explore Ultron in-depth. And, by all accounts, this is going to be a fascinating addition to Ultron’s story and to the larger MCU in general—and not just because fans are hoping it will mean the return of Wanda.

Rather, VisionQuest is diving into new territory, exploring myriad different AI and, according to some, even looking at the possibility of the AI Avengers. Hopes remain both high and reasonable that the series will have some connection to Avengers: Doomsday, which is coming out just a few weeks after the show concludes, according to the reported VisionQuest release schedule. Whether it does or not, though, VisionQuest seems set to offer a fascinating new story arc—and one that, evidently, will revisit a fan-favorite villain in an entirely new way.

Do you think VisionQuest will prove to be an even better Ultron story than Avengers: Age of Ultron was? Share your thoughts down below.