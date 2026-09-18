Marvel Confirms Another New Avengers Team and It Might Damage the MCU

Since Avengers: Endgame concluded the Infinity Saga, it’s been fairly clear that the MCU is trying to find its footing and figure out a path forward. Not only did Endgame bring an end to more than a decade of movies that fans loved, but also, that movie (and its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War) saw the death of multiple fan-favorite characters. That’s quite a bit to recover from, and it doesn’t feel unfair to say that Marvel seems to have struggled to do so, to a degree. Yes, the MCU has had clear wins in the seven years since Endgame was first released in theaters, with the most obvious example being Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which just became the highest-grossing movie domestically of all time. However, the franchise has also had a number of flops in that same timespan, making it feel more important than ever for future shows and movies to get it right.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, that immediately calls Avengers: Doomsday to mind, as that is the MCU’s next blockbuster, but before that, another very important (if not quite as important) project is going to be released on Disney+: VisionQuest. Although the show will focus on Vision, Tommy Maximoff, and Ultron, which might make it feel rather self-contained, this show will be an important stepping stone to Doomsday, the conclusion of Wanda’s trilogy of shows, and simply another opportunity for Marvel to prove that it’s on the right track. So far, myriad updates have been exciting, from confirmation that the show will connect with Agatha All Along to teases that Wanda Maximoff could finally be making her return after her apparent death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse in Madness. A new update on the show is slightly less promising, though.

VisionQuest Will Introduce Yet Another Avengers Group

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Already, the VisionQuest trailer confirmed that the new show will focus on Vision as he tries to make sense of who and what he is following the original Vision’s death in Avengers: Infinity War, the events of Westview, and the restoration of the original Vision’s memories for White Vision. Involved in that story arc will be Ultron, the titular villain from Avengers: Age of Ultron, along with a range of other AI characters who seemingly exist in Vision’s head. With that information, it was therefore clear that AI would be playing a role. Now, however, that has been expanded, with ScreenRant confirming that VisionQuest will go beyond just including other AI characters and will instead introduce an AI Avengers team.

This idea is certainly interesting in concept, especially because it suggests significantly more autonomy for Vision than we’ve seen thus far in the MCU, but it also seriously risks frustrating fans. Already, with Thunderbolts* the “New Avengers” were introduced. In addition to that, it’s expected that Sam Wilson/Captain America will be heading up his own Avengers team. Now, yet another Avengers group is being introduced. At a certain point, it will begin to feel like too many cooks being in the kitchen as well as running the risk that stories no longer feel original or unique. Granted, the fact that these are AI Avengers clearly differentiates this arc, and these AI Avengers aren’t currently confirmed to be playing any role in Doomsday or other projects outside of VisionQuest. Even so, this latest update on the show might not be great news.