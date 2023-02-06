Jason Momoa's Chief of War Series Recruits Avatar Star

Cliff Curtis, the Avatar: The Way of Water star most recognizable for his run on AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, has joined the cast of Chief of War, an upcoming Apple TV+ series from Jason Momoa. The star is set to co-write the series alongside Thomas Paa Sibbett and Doug Jung. Chief of War takes place around 1795 when the four major kingdoms of Hawaii were constantly in a state of war. Tired of bloodshed, legendary warrior Ka'iana left Maui's army to live a peaceful life as a fisherman. However, he's pulled back into battle when Seers, who have visions of the future, identify him as the one who will fulfill an ancient prophecy that will bring peace to all of Hawaii.

Created by Momoa and Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, Deadline (who first reported the casting) describes Chief of War as a nine-episode series that "follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view." It will star Momoa and Curtis alongside Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale'o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka, and Te Kohe Tuhaka.

The series will re-team Momoa with Apple TV+, who produced his series See, which he has also described as something of a passion project.

The Aquaman star has previously compared See to his role as Game of Thrones' Khal Drogo, saying, "Just imagine if Khal Drogo actually lived on. He never got to be a father. I never got to fulfill any of that. Even in [Netflix's Frontier], I had a kid and my family was taken from me. In this, by the second episode, I'm 60 years old with 15-year-old twins. Even though he's a warrior, he's a man trying to keep his family together. I've never experienced a dad role. I've never had the opportunity to go to these places before."

Here's an official synopses for Apple TV+'s See: See, an epic drama starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard, is set 600 years in the future after a virus has decimated humankind and rendered the remaining population blind. When all humanity has lost the sense of sight, humans must adapt and find new ways to survive.

More details on Chief of War are certain to come soon, as the casting and pre-production process has been quick so far.