Jeffrey Dean Morgan Pays Tribute to Supernatural for Series Finale

On Thursday, The CW's long running drama series Supernatural aired its final episode and concluding the story of the Winchester Brothers, Sam and Dean after fifteen seasons. To honor the beloved series, Jeffrey Dean Morgan paid tribute on social media, sharing his gratitude for having gotten to be a part of the series as well as his great love for series stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, describing the pair as two of the best friends he could ask for.

"To @cw_spn, crew, and @therealKripke, there are no words to convey how grateful, honored, and thankful we all are to be a part of the Winchesters. Big love for all things @JensenAckles and @jarpad, the two best sons a dad could ask for. Two of the best friends I could ask for. xo" Morgan wrote.

Morgan played John Winchester, father of Sam (Padalecki) and Dean (Ackles), though he left the series in 2007. He returned for the series' 300th overall episode, Season 14's "Lebanon" which saw the Winchester family reunited for the monumental landmark episode.

"I think what makes Supernatural is so special is the fandom. And when you have that kind of relationship and honesty with your fans, and you give a piece of yourself to these people, it makes something very special," Morgan told Entertainment Weekly in 2019. "I mean, to do 300 episodes, it means that you have people that love you."

Morgan wasn't the only person who took the time honor Supernatural on Thursday, either. Series creator Eric Kripke, who hasn't been working on the series since Season 5, took to Twitter to share his official notes for the show when he was pitching the series.

"I found my earliest #SPN notes. The start of the road as we reach the end. But nothing really ends. We're dragon slayers & gunslingers & we'll take care of each other, #SPNFamilyForever. Thanks for riding along. Driver picks music, shotgun shuts his cake hole. Love & thanks," Kripke wrote.

The Supernatural series finale, "Carry On" Thursday, November 19th following a special retrospective and celebratory episode, "Supernatural: The Long Road Home." All fifteen seasons of the series are streaming on Netflix, though the final seven episodes are not there just yet. For now, you can watch them on The CW's website.