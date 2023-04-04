Jennifer Aniston Really Wants to Join The White Lotus Season 3

Now that Season 3 of The White Lotus is officially a go, it's anyone's guess as to who will be a part of the series' newest star-studded ensemble. The HBO hit has largely been taking an anthology approach to its globe-trotting story, outside of Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) being a driving force behind both seasons up until her death in the Season 2 finale. Following that shocker, there's been a lot of speculation about which stars could potentially continue her story, possibly as Tanya's long-lost sister. In addition to former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson, another popular suggestion (even from Coolidge herself) has been Friends star Jennifer Aniston. In a recent interview with E! News to promote Netflix's Murder Mystery 2, Aniston revealed that she is "obsessed with" The White Lotus, and seemed very on board with the idea of joining the show — and possibly playing Tanya's sister.

"Did you hear it, Mike White?" Aniston exclaimed, when the interviewer suggested she join the show. "I want Jennifer Coolidge. I love her."

"Remember when Mike said at the Golden Globes, 'I know you all passed on it!'" Aniston added. "I didn't! I didn't even get a call."

Will there be Season 3 of The White Lotus?

The White Lotus has officially been renewed for a third season, with White teasing that the new batch of episodes would hypothetically tackle religion, as the previous seasons tackled money and sex. It has subsequently been confirmed that Season 3 of The White Lotus will be headed to Thailand. No cast members have been announced yet for the new season.

"The first season kind of highlighted money," White explained shortly after Season 2 ended. "And then, the second season is sex. And I think the third season would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. And it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

