The White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge Addresses Pamela Anderson Wanting to Join Show

A third season of The White Lotus is already in the works, and fans are curious to see how the HBO anthology series reinvents itself once again. One connective thread between the first and second seasons of the series was Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya McQuoid, who ultimately met her tragic end in the Season 2 finale. One growing fan theory is that Season 3 of the series could see Tanya swapped out for her hypothetical sister, possibly portrayed by Baywatch alum Pamela Anderson. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Coolidge addressed this theory — as well as Anderson herself supporting the possibility.

"Oh wow," Coolidge exclaimed. "I just recently saw Pam's documentary and I called 100 people to watch it. And I swear to God, we all had the same reaction. It's amazing. You finally get the real story and she's got this huge comeback."

In a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Anderson addressed the fan fervor around her possibly joining The White Lotus — and while she hasn't actually gotten a chance to watch the show, she's open to the possibility.

"I heard about it," Anderson revealed. "I want to watch it but I heard everyone loves it and it's crazy. I'm up for anything... I can't get it in Canada. I think that would be an incredible challenge, but like I said, I'm not an ambitious person. I just like to go with the flow," she said. "So, I don't really know what's next but I know I haven't really had the opportunity to see what I'm capable of on film yet."

Will there be Season 3 of The White Lotus?

The White Lotus has officially been renewed for a third season, with White teasing that the new batch of episodes would hypothetically tackle religion, as the previous seasons tackled money and sex.

"The first season kind of highlighted money," White explained shortly after Season 2 ended. "And then, the second season is sex. And I think the third season would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. And it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

Who starred in The White Lotus Season 2?

Season 2 of The White Lotus stars Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries, who reprise their roles as Tanya and Greg from the first season. New cast members include Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Wood. Mike White executive produces the series alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

Both seasons of The White Lotus are now streaming exclusively on HBO Max.