Jensen Ackles Shares Happy Birthday Wish For Supernatural Co-star Jared Padalecki

Though no longer appearing in front of the camera together, Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki appear to still be close with the former sending the later a personalized birthday greeting today. Padalecki turned 38 today and Ackles took to social media to wish him well, writing: "Happy Birthday @jarpad. You may be closing in on 40 but you can still walk on water, brother. (For the record…I sank a long time ago). #happybirthdayjared #spnfamily." The two stars wrapped up their time on The CW's hit drama last year, closing out fifteen seasons and over three hundred episodes in November of 2020.

There was a recent dust up of drama between the two though when it was announced that a Supernatural prequel series was in development with Ackles attached as a producer and set to return as a narrator. Padalecki reacted to the news on social media with surprise, having not know the project was in the works and also finding out through Twitter that he wasn't going to be involved. In a series of tweets Padalecki reacted by saying "bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever" and "I'm gutted," but later confirmed that he and Ackles spoke and had smoothed things over.

"Jensen Ackles and I had a great talk, as we do often, and things are good. The show is early in the process with miles to go," Padalecki tweeted. "We've traveled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps. Bumps don't stop us. One brothers, always brothers."

Happy Birthday ⁦@jarpad⁩ . You may be closing in on 40 but you can still walk on water, brother. (For the record…I sank a long time ago). #happybirthdayjared #spnfamily pic.twitter.com/CDv21txQpu — Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) July 19, 2021

Padalecki is still seen on The CW, continuing a streak that started with Gilmore Girls in the year 2000 back when it was still "The WB," starring in Walker (the reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger) which has already been renewed for a second season at the network. Ackles will be appearing in the third season of The Boys on Amazon Prime Video, taking on the role of Vought superhero "Soldier Boy," an analogue for Captain America from the original comic series.

As for the Supernatural prequel series, titled The Winchesters, it will focus on the parents of Sam and Dean with Ackles' narrating from the perspective of his character. If The Winchesters were to come to fruition, it would be the first spinoff from the series to successfully do so, after attempts that included Supernatural: Bloodlines and Wayward Sisters

