Jeopardy! Looking to Expand With New Spin-Off Game Shows

The Jeopardy! franchise may be getting a bit larger. Executive producer Michael Davies told the New York Times (via Deadline) that, with Celebrity Jeopardy! airing, they are considering adding additional "spinoff" game shows, including a masters league of most successful Jeopardy! players and potentially even versions that are focused on specific areas of trivia, such as pop culture or sports.

"What we really need to develop is the pro-level version of the game," Davies said. "It seemed ridiculous to me that we have this sport where every single year we take all of our best players — we take our LeBrons and our Dwyanes — and we switch them all out."

Davies also said that he thinks that a masters league version of Jeopardy! should air live, and that it's something that makes a lot of his staff nervous.

Jeopardy! has already begun to expand its offerings with Celebrity Jeopardy! Announced back in May of this year with Mayim Bialik announced as host, that series debuted on Sunday, September 25th with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu, Saturday Night Live's Ego Nwodim, and Late Night with Conan O'Brien's Andy Richter competing. Liu ended up winning in a surprising, last-minute victory. As the season progresses, fans will see other celebrities such as Patton Oswalt, Constance Wu, Iliza Schlesinger, Ray Romano, Aisha Tyler, Michael Cera, B.J. Novak, and Candace Parker compete as well, among others.

Bialik recently signed on along with Ken Jennings as hosts for the long-running quiz show when it returns for Season 39 this fall. The pair had been sharing hosting duties for the series, taking over for Alex Trebek who died in 2020. Producer Mike Richards had been named the show's new host but stepped down from the role after only one day of tapings following allegations of misconduct.

"The fact is, we have so much 'Jeopardy!' to make, and so many plans for the future, that we always knew we would need multiple hosts for the franchise, and we are just so grateful that Mayim and Ken stepped in and stepped up to put the show in a position to succeed," executive producer Michael Davies said in a statement earlier this year.

"Our fall schedule is a testament to our strong, dynamic programming slate that we're continuing to nurture with top talent, world-class, award-winning storytellers and marquee titles," ABC chief Craig Erwich previously said. "By capitalizing on the success of our strongest assets, we're betting on stability while also introducing and investing in key projects that will allow us to build on our momentum as the No. 1 entertainment network for the third consecutive year."

