Jeopardy! Confirms Two Replacement Hosts





Jeopardy! has confirmed that they will be pushing forward with two hosts. Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will share the duties, as they have been doing. The New York Times shared the news today after fans wondered what the deal was. Mike Richards ended up vacating his role after misconduct allegations came to light. The Internet at large wanted LeVar Burton to take up the mantle. But, that was never to be. Executive producer Michael Davies told the publication that this decision just made natural sense.

"The fact is, we have so much 'Jeopardy!' to make, and so many plans for the future, that we always knew we would need multiple hosts for the franchise and we are just so grateful that Mayim and Ken stepped in and stepped up to put the show in a position to succeed," he explained.

Bialik, especially, has been very vocal about the Jeopardy! job being special to her. "It's a dream. It's not just like, 'Of course I want the job.' It's a special, special experience to be given this opportunity at all," the star argued. "Even for the two days that I originally did. That being said, the amount of schedule juggling which I'm currently doing right now is maddening. It takes a lot of humans and a lot of calendars and a lot of figuring out. So would I like to believe that it could have been done then? Sure. But there's also a lot of other pieces that I wasn't part of knowing about."

Bialik added, "The only other time in my life that I've said, 'There's no better job than with this,' was when I was on The Big Bang Theory, and it was ending. People were like, 'Do you want it to end?' And I said, 'No. There's no other job that's been better than this.'"

