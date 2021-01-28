Jeremy Renner Reveals New Hawkeye Set Photo

✖

Thor: Love and Thunder began filming in Australia this week, but that's not the only Marvel Cinematic Universe production currently in the works. Jeremy Renner has been busy filming Hawkeye in New York, and we have gotten some peeks at the series' set. We've seen a first look at the show's bad guys and moments that appear to be lifted from the comics. It was also confirmed last month that Dickinson star Hailee Steinfeld is joining Renner in the series as Kate Bishop. A recent Instagram post from Renner shows a new look at him on set, which features what looks to be a New York subway station.

In his Instagram Stories, Renner is seen sitting in a Hawkeye chair in a subway station. We've seen some other shots from the show in a similar location, including ones featuring Lucky the Pizza Dog. You can check out a screenshot of Renner's story below:

(Photo: Instagram)

"It's amazing, my God, to finally be able to confirm. It's such an honor, my goodness, to be playing this role and I'm so, so excited about it," Steinfeld revealed to Fandom. "It felt so wonderful to be back at work, I feel so grateful. It's been a very crazy year of not knowing if that was gonna happen for a while, so, happy to be back at work and playing this character. It's gonna be really fun. I'm excited for people to see it. I'm excited to see it."

In addition to Renner and Steinfeld, Hawkeye will star Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

Are you excited for Hawkeye? Tell us in the comments!

Hawkeye is expected to debut on Disney+ later this year. In the meantime, the first three episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.