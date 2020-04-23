Jerry Seinfeld Spoofs James Bond in 23 Hours to Kill Netflix Special Trailer

The king of observational comedy is finally back on the stage, bringing a brand new special to fans around the world next month. On May 5th, Jerry Seinfeld is debuting his first standup comedy special since 1998. The hour-long special is called Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, and it is coming straight to Netflix for a worldwide release. Thursday morning, Netflix revealed the first trailer for the upcoming special, and it spoofs the iconic spy James Bond while playing with the title of the special.

In the trailer, which you can watch above, a tuxedo-wearing Seinfeld is strapped to a table while being tortured by an evil villain named Blowfish. The villain is using a laser to try and get information out of Seinfeld when the comedian notes that this interrogation is taking place in a theater dressing room. At that time, a stage manager enters the room and tells Seinfeld to get ready for his act.

While the trailer and poster for the special are clearly a play on spy culture, the title 23 Hours to Kill is also a reference to the life of a comedian, a topic that Seinfeld has talked about at length in the past. As a comedian, the core part of your job revolves around your performance on stage in front of an audience, which usually lasts for just one hour each day. So the title is a nod to the everyday life that occurs when Seinfeld isn't on the stage.

You can check out Netflix's synopsis for 23 Hours to Kill below.

"Jerry Seinfeld’s new hour-long special, Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, reinforces his reputation as the precision-craftsman of standup comedy. Premiering on May 5, 2020, only on Netflix, the special features a spectacular arrival to the Beacon Theatre in New York City, and showcases Seinfeld’s sharp angles on everyday life, uncovering comedy in the commonplace."

Seinfeld has long had a relationship with Netflix, hosting several seasons of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. This is his first standup special for the service.

Are you looking forward to the new Jerry Seinfeld standup special? Let us know in the comments!

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill arrives on Netflix on May 5th.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we talk about Venom 2 & The Batman getting delayed, The Hunger Games prequel movie, and the Justice League Dark TV series! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.