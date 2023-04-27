Talk Show Host Jerry Springer Dead at 79

Jerry Springer has died at the age of 79. The news was reported by Cincinnati's WLWT. Springer was a legendary talk show host, who's wild audience antics on The Jerry Springer Show enraptured millions over the years. He even had a stint as Cincinnati's mayor back in 1977. But, entertainment called as he pursued a role as a news anchor, then a commentator, before the massive fame hit as the talk show gained steam in the early part of the 1990s. WLWT says that funeral services have not been arranged yet. Springer's family requests that instead of flowers, a donation to a worthy cause would be preferable.

His spokesperson told the outlet: "Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,"Jene Galvin said of her lifelong friend. "He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on."

Jerry Springer's Other Entertainment Appearances

Most recently, The Jerry Springer Show staple was on NBC's Judge Jerry. That program actually lasted 3 seasons. Springer proved to be a natural fit for the courtroom shows that also dominated daytime television. It seems like the skills absolutely traveled in this case.

Back in 2019, he told Deadline how it came to be. "I was getting ready to stop because we'd been doing it for 27 years... it was time to wind it down," Springer explained. "Then [NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution's EVP & General Sales Manager] Sean O'Boyle came in to the office about a month before we stopped taping and said, 'I've got this idea; you're a lawyer, why don't we do Judge Jerry'. Just like that. It does roll off the tongue. I can see from a television point of view why that makes sense. It's a daytime audience, it's conflict, it's my background, so I could see it."

"If this fails, it's all on me," Springer said of the follow-up show's success years ago. "We're in every market in America. We never in our heyday were in 209 markets. I think it's because it makes sense, it's not a stretch. On most stations, they're running both shows. Now what ticks me off is there's going to be a few hours where I'm not going to be on. I think we need all Jerry, all the time."

Our thoughts and prayers are with Springer's family at this time.