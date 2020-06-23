Jessica Henwick and Kai Yu Wu's Nancy Wu Done It in Development at Amazon

✖

With the help of shows like Riverdale and Nancy Drew, young adult mysteries are having a sort of renaissance on television, and it looks like an upcoming show is going to put a whole new spin on that. On Tuesday, it was announced that Amazon has landed a potential comedy series called Nancy Wu Done It. The project is co-written and executive produced by Jessica Henwick, who has appeared in franchises like Iron Fist and Game of Thrones, and Kai Yu Wu, who currently serves as a co-executive producer on Amazon's adaptation of Image Comics' Paper Girls.

The potential series is being described as a mix between Nancy Drew and Pleasantville. It will revolve around a frustrated Asian American YA novelist who suddenly finds herself transported to one of her own books and must work with the titular character she created — and now hates — to solve an unfinished mystery. No actors are currently attached to the project.

Henwick is best known for playing Colleen Wing on Iron Fist and The Defenders, Nymeria Sand on Game of Thrones, and Jess Testor in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. She is also set to appear in the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong and The Matrix 4. She has written and produced two short films, 2016's The Heart of the Forest and 2019's Baliko.

Wu previously served as a co-executive producer on Amazon's Carnival Row, creator on the Netflix international series The Ghost Bride, and a staff writer on NBC's Hannibal. She also served as a writer and later executive story editor on The CW's The Flash, co-writing episodes like "Going Rogue" and "Revenge of the Rogues" with Geoff Johns. She also co-wrote the series' prequel comic, The Flash: Season Zero.

The series will be a co-production between Amazon Studios and Vertigo, with executive producers also including Roy Lee and Miri Yoon.

