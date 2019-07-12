Brian K. Vaughan’s Paper Girls Gets Full Series Order at Amazon Studios

Image Comics’ Paper Girls is officially headed to the small screen. According to a new report from Deadline, Amazon Studios has officially given a series commitment to a Paper Girls television adaptation. The project will hail from Legendary Television and Plan B.

Paper Girls was created by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang, and made its debut in 2015. The series follows four young girls who, while out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. As they travel between our present, the past, and the future — they encounter future versions of themselves and now must choose to embrace or reject their fate. An emotional adventure in which the girls and the women they eventually become are tough, their friendships are authentic, and their journey through time is epic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re interested in how different the time period when we grew up is going to be for our children, but I don’t think we are nostalgic for that time necessarily.” Vaughan told ComicBook.com when the series began. “So the period as well, I suppose. It just felt like the right story for Cliff at a gut level.”

The television adaptation of Paper Girls will be written by Stephany Folsom, who recently helped co-write Toy Story 4 and is currently a consulting producer on Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series. She will executive produce the project alongside Vaughan and Plan B.

This take on Paper Girls is the first official project under Vaughan’s landmark deal with Legendary. An adaptation of his Y: The Last Man series is currently in the works at FX, and recently gained a new showrunner. Vaughan’s television work includes Lost and Under the Dome.

This announcement comes as the Paper Girls comic series is nearing its end, with the final issue expected to debut later this month.

What do you think of Paper Girls heading to television? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!