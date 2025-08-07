Watch Jon Bernthal Give Curse-Filled Speech as Punisher Special Presentation Wraps

Jon Bernthal has delivered a passionate, expletive-filled speech to celebrate the wrapping of filming on his upcoming The Punisher Special Presentation. During the production of Daredevil: Born Again season 1, which marked Bernthal’s return as brutal vigilante Frank Castle from Netflix’s Daredevil and The Punisher shows, Bernthal conceived a story for a new special focused on the Punisher for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He teamed up with Academy Award-nominated Reinaldo Marcus Green to co-write and co-direct this upcoming Special Presentation, which has just wrapped filming ahead of its 2026 release.

“I really believe with heart, and belief, and teamwork, and love, the impossible really is possible,” Jon Bernthal declared in a speech to celebrate the end of filming on the Punisher’s upcoming Special Presentation (via @stevesandsync on Instagram). “And this motherf***er was impossible, but we really f***ing did it, we really f***ing did it, and this street right here has been magic to us. Everybody gave their all here.” He also thanks the Special Presentation’s crew, including director Reinaldo Marcus Green, who was no doubt essential at bringing Jon Bernthal’s vision for the TV special to life.

Jon Bernthal originally debuted as Frank Castle in the second season of Netflix’s Daredevil series, and his popularity led to the development of his own Defenders Saga spinoff, The Punisher, which released two seasons in 2017 and 2019, respectively. The Defenders Saga was confirmed to be MCU canon in early 2024, allowing Bernthal to reprise the role of the Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again, which saw him team up with Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock to take on the Anti-Vigilante Task Force, culminating in him becoming imprisoned in the Kingpin’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) Red Hook facility, but his escape was teased.

The Punisher Special Presentation is expected to premiere on Disney+ alongside the 2026 release of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 as part of the MCU’s Phase 6, setting up Frank Castle’s subsequent appearance in July 2026’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The Special Presentation is rumored to be pitting Frank Castle against Ma Gnucci and the Gnucci crime family, Punisher villains from Marvel Comics. This story will be the most grounded and mature Punisher adventure yet, thanks in part to its TV-MA rating and Bernthal’s love and passion for the character.

Jon Bernthal will be joined by Roe Rancell (For Colored Girls, Brightest Star), who will play a character named Dennis, while Jason R. Moore (First Kill, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) will also be reprising his The Punisher role of Curtis Hoyle. Set photos and videos have shown off some intense action sequences and a brand-new Punisher get-up for Frank Castle, raising excitement for the Special Presentation. The Punisher special doesn’t yet have a scheduled release date, but it surely won’t be long until more updates are announced now that filming has wrapped.

