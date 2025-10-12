Krysten Ritter On If She Wants Jessica Jones to Get a Comics-Accurate Costume in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

With Daredevil: Born Again coming back for a second season, Marvel fans have a lot to be excited for. The Disney+ series already gave fans Daredevil back, something they’d hoped for since the end of the Netflix series, but season two will see the return of another Marvel Netflix favorite with Krysten Ritter joining the cast as Jessica Jones. With Jessica Jones being a fan favorite character not only on the small screen but in the pages of Marvel comics as well, fans are hopeful her arrival in Daredevil: Born Again might lead to her finally getting a comics accurate suit. It’s something that fans will just have to wait and see about, but it sounds like Ritter is at least open to it.

Speaking with ComicBook at New. York Comic Con, Ritter said that she thinks Jessica already looks cool, but she’s not opposed to her getting a more comics-accurate look.

“I think Jessica looks about as cool as you can possibly look,” Ritter said. “I love the way she looks, but if, who knows, I’d be open to anything.”

Ritter also said she’s glad she’s finally able to be open about her return to the MCU.

“I’m excited to be able to answer truthfully,” she said. “It’s very exciting to be back and to be back by, you know, fans being so focal about wanting Jessica and here we are. It’s thrilling.”

How Likely Is It That Jessica Jones Will Get Her Comics Costume?

Realistically, while it would be fun (and funny) to see Jessica get her comics accurate look in Daredevil: Born Again, it’s probably not very likely to happen. We’d never say never, but in comics Jessica — as the hero Jewel — wears a blue and white strapless suit along with a long pair of blue gloves. It looks cool on the page, but it’s not particularly practical and it also doesn’t really fit with the personality we’ve seen from Ritter’s Jessica.

Netflix’s Jessica Jones has also referenced the comics suit before. Season 1 of Jessica Jones featured a joke about the suit after Trish discovered that Jessica has powers and Jessica just wasn’t into it. We even briefly get to see the suit as part of this. It’s not her style, and everything we’ve seen of Jessica Jones so far in live action, she’s not a character who is in a “costume” sort of place. Her iconic leather jacket and general streetwear is much more her speed and has thus far worked for the character. We can’t really see that changing any time soon.

Even without getting a comics accurate suit for Jessica, fans are still going to be excited to see Ritter’s return for the Disney+ series. but her return is not the only thing fans have to look forward to. Marvel exec Brand Winderbaum recently confirmed that Elden Henson will be back as Foggy Nelson in season two, despite the character having been killed in the season one premiere.

Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again will arrive on Disney+ in 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!