Jessica Jones’ Return Can Fill in a Major MCU Plot Hole

Marvel’s partnership with Netflix was a bit of a mess. Despite starting strong, the shows fizzled out after a while, forcing Netflix to cut the cord as Marvel Studios looked to bring the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the small screen in a big way. However, years after getting the ax, aspects of The Defenders Saga are starting to make their way to the mainline Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher. Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones is also getting a second chance, nabbing a role in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 as the titular hero builds an army to fight back against Kingpin and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

Jones has more potential than some of the other Netflix characters, though, and it has nothing to do with her powers. What she has going for her is that she’s been part of a major MCU mystery for years and can solve it with something as simple as a single line of dialogue upon her return to TV.

Jessica Jones Had to Make a Tough Choice in Season 3 of Her Netflix Show

Jessica Jones Season 1 features the hero at a pretty low point in her life. While attempting to build her private investigator business, she can’t move on from her past, which involves being taken advantage of by Kilgrave, a villain with the power of persuasion. However, Jones isn’t alone in her fight, as she has her trusty friend Trish Walker by her side. Walker is a radio host in New York City who tries to use her platform for good, but sometimes, she feels like that’s not enough. She sees all the amazing things her friend can do with her gifts and wants to get in on the action. So, Trish agrees to be part of an experiment that gives her increased durability and sharp claws, among other things.

While Walker almost dies from the experiment, she comes out the other side feeling pretty good about herself. She takes to the streets as “Hellcat” and dishes out her brand of justice whenever she sees fit. It doesn’t take long for the power to go to Walker’s head, and she puts Jones in a bad spot. To avoid any more people getting hurt, Jones defeats her friend and hands her over to the police. But since Walker has special abilities, she can’t just go to any jail, which is where things get weird.

The MCU’s Most Important Prison Is Getting Pretty Full

The Marvel Netflix shows don’t feature a major MCU Easter egg in every episode, but they have their fair share of connections. One of the most notable is the Raft prison, which first appears in Captain America: Civil War as a place to hold Steve Rogers’ allies after the airport fight in Germany. Cap doesn’t let his friends remain in custody for long, but after their breakout, the cells fill up again when Luke Cage sends his brother, Diamondback, there, and Jones does the same to Walker. At first, it’s no big deal because the Raft doesn’t come up much. However, a few other major MCU villains, including Baron Zemo, Samuel Sterns, and Thaddeus Ross, are now doing time in prison, meaning there must be some sort of update about Walker’s status.

It’s entirely possible that the Blip allowed some inmates to escape, and since Jessica Jones was wrapped up by then, there was no reason to address it. Jones’s return certainly changes things, as she’s bound to address her whereabouts during the last few years. The MCU might be able to skate around Walker for a while as Matt and Co. try to take New York back, but it’s not fair to Jessica’s character to avoid her best friend altogether. Even if it’s just a brief moment in the cells, it’s time to address Netflix’s use of the Raft and whether Walker is still doing time for her crimes in there.

Daredevil: Born Again and Jessica Jones are streaming on Disney+.

