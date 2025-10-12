Krysten Ritter Shares Jessica Jones’ MCU Return In Unreleased Daredevil: Born Again Trailer (& So She Should!)

Krysten Ritter has given us our first look at Jessica Jones’ return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 via a glimpse at the show’s unreleased trailer. Marvel fans have been championing the Daredevil TV series for years after a tremendous three season run on Netflix. The character also popped up in other Netflix shows like The Defenders, but his solo outing was unceremoniously concluded when Netflix pulled the plug on it. Fans tried to get it revived for years and it finally happened via a sequel series on Disney+. The new show keeps the gritty tone and edgy violence, but firmly integrates things into the MCU as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With all of that said, fans are really excited for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. The first season was a bit rocky due to some production changes, but Season 2 is being developed with a strong creative team and won’t be subjected to reshoots or creative overhauls mid-season. We finally got some real definitive news on the upcoming season, as it’s not too far away from being released. At New York Comic-Con, attendees were treated to a bevy of details, such as the fact Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will connect to Spider-Man: Brand New Day and it will release in March. Additionally, a trailer was shown for those at the con.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Trailer Leaked by Krysten Ritter

The Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 trailer hasn’t been officially released by Marvel and it probably won’t be, as Marvel likes to keep these things exclusive to attendees. However, actress Krysten Ritter shared a short clip of the trailer on her Instagram Story. The actress showed a clip from the trailer, recording directly from the NYCC audience, which gives us our first glimpse of Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. It’s been a long time coming, so fans made some noise when they saw the beloved hero in all her glory.

The footage also gave us glimpses of Karen, Kingpin, and missing posters of Matt Murdock. All in all, it looks pretty intense and like this season is definitely going to warrant the help of someone like Jessica Jones. It’s unclear how much screentime she will have, but it could be similar to The Punisher, who only popped up in a couple of episodes last season. We’ll likely get our first official trailer in November or December as marketing starts to ramp up for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!