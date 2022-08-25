Joe E. Tata, Beverly Hills, 90210 Star, Dead at 85

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Joe E. Tata has died at the age of 85. Deadline reports that the news has been confirmed. As of the time of writing, the cause of death for the TV star is unclear. He appeared in over 200 episodes of 90210. That's all 10 seasons of the classic run. Tata even managed to snag an episode where he reprised his role as Nat Bussichio in the CW series back in 2008. Fans from all over are sharing their memories of the actor after the new hit social media. One of his co-stars, Ian Ziering, wrote a fantastic tribute to the actor in Instagram. Check it out down below.

"In the last few months we've lost Jessica Klein, one of 90210's most prolific writers and producers, Denise Dowse, who played Mrs. Teasley, and now I'm very sad to say Joe E. Tata has passed away," the actor began. "Joey was truly an OG. I remember seeing him on The Rockford Files with James Garner years before we worked together on 90210. He was often one of the background villains in the original Batman series."

"One of the happiest people I've ever worked with, he was as generous with his wisdom as he was with his kindness," Ziering addeded. "Though the Peach Pit was a 90210 set, it often felt like the backdrop to the Joe E. Tata show. The stories of days gone by that he would share, incredible experiences in the entertainment industry that he was a part of, would keep us all captivated. He may have been in the back of many scenes, but he was a leading force, especially to us guys, on how to appreciate the gift that 90210 was. My smile dims today, but basking in fond memories moves him from my eyes to my heart where he will always be. My sincere condolences go out to his family and friends, and everyone else he was dear to."

Some of his other work included Gomer Pyle, the original Lost in Space, Mission: Impossible, U.S.M.C., Hogan's Heroes, Quincy M.E., Wonder Woman, The A-Team and Hill Street Blues.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Joe E. Tata's family at this difficult time.