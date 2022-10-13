John Stamos Has Strong Opinions About Full House Reboot Without Bob Saget

The previous attempt at rebooting Full House, Netflix's sequel series Fuller House, was a major hit and one that marked the arrival of classic sitcom revivals bringing back the full cast that originated them decades ago. Another attempt at reviving the series seems like a longshot anyway but after the tragic death of comedian and star Bob Saget it seems like it won't ever happen. Speaking in a new interview with E! News, Fuller House star John Stamos was asked if it was something that could even be attempted after Saget's death, and Stamos didn't mince words when pondering the idea.

"It's just not the same without him," Stamos revealed. "There's something missing, there's a piece missing. We're doing a lot of tributes. I did that Netflix tribute (Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute), which was beautiful, I thought. Every chance I get, I talk about him. If we're real quiet, we could hear him complaining right now that I don't talk about him enough. We'll continue to do tributes to him, but I don't know about a Full House one, though."

Earlier this year came the shocking news that Saget has passed away with his family later confirming that his death was the result of head trauma, seemingly as the result of accidentally hitting the back of his head and falling asleep after assuming there was nothing wrong. No drugs or alcohol were involved in his death.

Stamos previously published his eulogy for Saget that he delivered at his funeral, writing in part: "My Bob. I'm not ready to accept that he's gone. I'm not going to say goodbye yet. I imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor. He's standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet," he began. "They're laughing so hard they weep. And just when they catch their breath, he grabs his guitar and slays them with one of his musical closers. There's an encore, and another, and another. Everyone here wants an encore with Bob."