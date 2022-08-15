John Wick Prequel The Continental Headed to Peacock

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The John Wick prequel is headed to Peacock. The NBCUniversal streaming platform and Lionsgate announced on Monday a multi-year deal for The Continental, the three-part special event that is based on the John Wick action movie franchise. The Continental will debut exclusively on Peacock in 2023. The event reveals the origin story and inner workings of the exclusive Continental Hotel, which has been a centerpiece of the John Wick Universe, acting as a refuge for assassins. The series is set to debut in the same year as John Wick: Chapter 4, the next installment of the hit Lionsgate film franchise.

"The John Wick films have become a global phenomenon, are among the most watched titles on Peacock and we are thrilled and honored to partner with Lionsgate to extend this incredible franchise," said Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer, in a press release. "We understand the value of a global franchise and Val Boreland and team knew that by bringing this special event series to Peacock and putting the full power of NBCUniversal behind it, the premiere of The Continental will be the streaming event of the year."

"John Wick has become part of the cultural zeitgeist with a massive, passionately engaged fan base around the world," said Lionsgate Television Group Chair Kevin Beggs. "We're delighted to partner with Peacock to continue expanding the John Wick Universe. This agreement reflects the collaboration of our Motion Picture Group, which has grown the franchise from the beginning and was excited by the opportunity to bring it to the next level, Jim Packer and his Worldwide Television Distribution team, which found the perfect home for The Continental, and the Lionsgate Television creative group, which created a brilliant and enduring property that is one of the most highly-anticipated streaming events of 2023."

According to the synopsis, "Told from the perspective of the hotel manager, a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell, based on Ian McShane's character in the films), is dragged through 1975 New York to face a past he thought he'd left behind. In an attempt to seize control of the iconic hotel, which serves as a meeting point for the world's most dangerous criminals, Winston charts a deadly course through the mysterious underworld of New York City."

In addition to Woodell, the cast includes Ayomide Adegun playing young Charon (based on Lance Reddick's character); Peter Greene as Uncle Charlie,.Rounding out the cast are Mel Gibson as Cormac, Ben Robson as Frankie, Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles, Jessica Allain as Lou, Mishel Prada as KD, and Nhung Kate as Yen.

Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward are writing The Continental and serve as showrunners. They're also executive producers alongside Albert Hughes, Thunder Road Pictures' Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, and Marshall Persinger. Albert Hughes will direct the first and third nights and Charlotte Brandstrom will direct the second night.

The John Wick movies have grossed almost $600 million worldwide to date, with each film earning more than its predecessor. John Wick: Chapter Four opens in theaters on March 24th.