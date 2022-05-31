Jackass Spinoff Series Wildboyz Finally Streaming

✖

In a very surprising move, Paramount+ has announced that starting tomorrow, Wednesday, June 1, the streaming platform will debut all four seasons of the Jackass spinoff series Wildboyz. The nature-themed show that starred Chris Pontius and Steve-O, with guest appearances by Johnny Knoxville on occasion, has previously not streamed anywhere since it went off the air in 2006. This was previously the case for the flagship Jackass as well though, which had originally never been on any streaming platform until it also premiered on Paramount+ earlier this year. Now with all three seasons of Jackass streaming, and all four seasons of Wildboyz arriving this week, the entire franchise is almost available in full (the Bam Margera-centric Viva La Bam does not currently have a streaming home).

Speaking in a previous interview with ComicBook.com, Pontius told us he didn't believe that a Wildboyz revival would occur, saying: "I don't think that we'll ever be making a Wildboyz movie. We love doing stuff with animals but, unfortunately, I don't think a Wildboyz thing will happen. Just the world's just different now and people, the way they look at the rules of interacting with animals have changed a lot, so it'll probably never happen. But luckily we've been able to do Jackass Shark Week and we hope it's likely that we're going to do it again. So I love animals and being a nature show host was what I always wanted to do as a kid and Wildboyz will always influence Jackass and what we do. So we're gonna keep doing stuff with animals, but unfortunately a Wildboyz movie is very unlikely."

Knoxville previously told Vanity Fair back in 2018 that his appearances in Wildboyz are what lead to Jackass continuing as a feature film series, where it would stay. "I was a part of Wildboyz and I would go out and film with them sometimes. When I was filming with the Wildboyz, I think we're in Russia, I was just enjoying getting footage to the point where Jeff pulled me aside and goes 'If you're gonna go this hard for Wildboyz, why don't we just do another movie?' I was like, 'Oh it's not such a bad idea.'"

Paramount+ previously confirmed that a new Jackass TV series will be rebooted for the streamer. Details on who might appear on teh show and when it will premiere have not yet been confirmed, but for now you can watch classic Jackass and all seasons of Wildboyz (starting June 1st).