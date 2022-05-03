New Jackass Series Coming To Paramount+

✖

Just weeks months the release of the most recent film in the Jackass franchise, Paramount+ revealed today that the beloved MTV stunt series will be rebooted for the streamer. No specific details have been released yet, except that Paramount+ is working with the series' creators. Johnny Knoxville, the face of the franchise, has said that he was keen to pass the reins of the franchise on to somebody else after a particularly bad injury on the set of Jackass Forever. The original series ran for just three seasons in 2000 and 2001, but spawned a brand that included several spinoffs, movies, video games, and more.

Jackass Forever earned about $20 million on its opening weekend in theaters, eventually closing out its box office run at about $80 million against a budget of just $10 million. It went on to be hugely popular on Paramount+.

"Based off the success of Jackass Forever, we're working with the creators to continue the partnership with a new series, bringing even more ridiculous antics straight to Paramount+," Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish during today's earnings call.

"Those were big [stunts], and could end as badly," Knoxville told Variety during the press tour for Jackass Forever. "Or worse. I've done enough. I don't have anything to prove. I have kids to raise. That's the most important thing."

Around that same time, ComicBook.com spoke with Knoxville, Steve-O, Jason "Wee Man" Acuna, Chris Pontius, Preston Lacy, Dave England, and Ehren McGhehey about the possibility of making more Jackass, and they all seem open to continuing.

"I hope so," Pontius replied when asked if there will be more Jackass. "If the world needs it, we'll bring it." Wee Man echoed that sentiment, "We'll bring it."

"Oh, another one? Another like, a hundred," England joked. McGhehey added, "We just got asked how many more that we might make in the year of 2063, by then..."

We also spoke with the Jackass newcomers, and they're all open to continuing the series if the original stars retire.

"Yes," Rachel Wolfson, Sean "Poopies" McInerney, Zach Holmes, and Jasper all replied together when asked if they were ready to take up the mantle. "Hell yeah! Let's do it," Wolfson added. "We were born ready," Poopies chimed in. "Hopefully we last forever."

You can check out the official synopsis for Jackass Forever here: "Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further in Jackass Forever."

Jackass 4.5, a film made up of unused footage filmed while creating Jackass Forever, will be released to Netflix later this month.