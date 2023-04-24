Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Jackass Star Bam Margera

Jackass star Bam Margera is the subject of a police warrant after allegedly getting into an altercation in Pennsylvania. According to the police report shared on Twitter by CBS3 executive producer Steve Lindsay, The Pennsylvania State Police issued an arrest warrant for Brandon "Bam" Margera on Sunday, April 23rd at 11 a.m. It states "troopers from the PSP Avondale Station responded to the 400 block of Hickory Hill Road, in Pocopson Township, Chester County, for a reported disturbance. The investigation determined Brandon 'Bam' Margera, age 43, of Thornton, PA, was involved in a physical confrontation with the victim, who suffered minor injuries. Margera fled into a wooded area prior to the arrival of PSP and has not been located at this time."

The police are asking for help from the public in locating Margera's whereabouts, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact PSP Avondale at the non-emergency phone number 610-268-2022. TMZ reports the Jackass star is facing four counts of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, one count of simple assault, and a final count of harassment while subjecting another to physical contact. This is one of the latest issues for Bam Margera to deal with, after he sued Johnny Knoxville in 2021 after being fired from the revival project Jackass Forever.

Bam Margera Opens Up About Health Issues

Reports of Bam Margera having a major health scare popped up at the start of December. He reportedly was being treated at an ICU and was being put on a ventilator. The professional skateboarder recently pulled back the curtain on what happened that day, revealing that he was even pronounced dead at one point. Margera sat down with his Jackass co-star Steve-O on his podcast to talk about it and confirm how dangerous of a situation he really was in at the time. Speaking on the Steve-O's Wild Ride podcast, Margera revealed:

"I basically was pronounced dead on Elvis' birthday, December 8th. Did not know that I had gnarly COVID, my body was shutting down. I went into four seizures, each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes, and on the fourth one, I bit my tongue so hard it was nearly fallen off. It got so swollen and puffy it wouldn't fit in my mouth. I was drinking the infected blood, which gave me pneumonia as well."

Margera then went on to note that he arrived at the hospital after that, which then resulted in hime having a fifth seizure. He added: "(I) couldn't breathe without a tube down my throat. So I woke up five days later thinking I was there for just a couple hours, they're like 'dude you've been here for nearly a week. We tried to take the tube out and you weren't breathing on your own so we had to put it in.' So I I spent eight days in there and dude when they took that tube out I felt like I s**ked on Darth Vader's d**k. I had to sip one tea and lozenges all the live long day."

