Jon Bernthal’s Mystery Thriller With a Jaw-Dropping Ending Hits Netflix All-Time Charts, Almost 100M Views

This controversial murder mystery starring Jon Bernthal is making waves again, this time for making its way into the #10 spot on Netflix‘s Most Popular Shows list with a staggering 100 million views since its debut on the platform back in January. And while critics and audiences couldn’t agree on whether the limited series was actually good or not, it seems people can’t stop watching it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on the novel of the same name by Alice Feeny, His & Hers stars Thompson and Jon Bernthal, fresh off their respective stints in the MCU. The story centers on a beleaguered journalist, Anna (Thompson), who has become increasingly reclusive in recent years. But a gruesome murder in her hometown seems to snap her back to life, and she quickly heads back to the small town of Dahlonega, where she encounters her estranged husband Detective Jack Harper (Bernthal), who is strangely suspicious of her return, placing her directly in the center of his own investigation.

No One Can Decide How They Feel About His & Hers

Play video

Despite its more-than-impressive viewership numbers, His & Hers only managed to pull in 70% from critics and an even less impressive 62% from viewers. And while the story seems propelled only by Bernthal and Thompson’s chemistry and performances, the show has more than enough cheap tricks up its sleeve to keep viewers interested. “The best twisty thrillers like this will have reveals that make you want to rewatch in order to catch the breadcrumbs you missed. For His & Hers, that’s not quite the case,” says critic Megan Bailey. Overall, critics found that His & Hers played it safe, relying on tired tropes and shock value to deliver a lukewarm story with a wild twist ending.

Casual viewers had a less generous take on the limited series, finding the ending wildly unsatisfying—with a twist that made no sense and seemed only to pull one over on the audience, rather than to lean into any kind of foreshadowing. One viewer said, “If a show, book, or movie has to explain everything to you in the last 5% of the production for you to understand the ending, then it’s garbage writing and should be dealt with accordingly.” Others, though, did find things to enjoy in the series. “The suspense in this show had me hooked from the start. Every episode kept building tension in such a smart way—it never felt rushed, just a slow burn that kept pulling me deeper into the story,” said one viewer.

What are your thoughts on His & Hers? Let us know your favorite moments from the show in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.