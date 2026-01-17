Netflix’s New Thriller Series With Shocking Ending Is Officially A Huge Hit With Almost 90M Hours Viewed

This new thriller, which brings together two Marvel powerhouses, has scored nearly 90m hours worth of viewing, sending it skyrocketing to the #1 spot on the Netflix Top 10, according to FlixPatrol. While it hasn’t performed particularly well with critics, it seems to have something special that keeps people watching.

His & Hers, based on the novel of the same name by Alice Feeny, stars Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal. It centers around a journalist, Anna (Thompson), who has become more and more reclusive in recent years, until a murder in her hometown seems to snap her back to life. She heads back to the small town of Dahlonega, where she encounters the more-than-familiar Detective Jack Harper (Bernthal), who is strangely suspicious of her return, placing her directly in the center of his own investigation.

His & Hers Had a Ton of Potential, But Didn’t Live Up

The limited series hasn’t brought in great ratings, with either critics or general audiences. It managed a 67% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, and didn’t even get that on the Popcornmeter—bringing in only a 60% with casual viewers. Lacy Baugher of Tell-Tale TV rated the limited series 2.25 out of 5 stars, saying, “It’s actually a hot mess, full of plot holes, contrivances, and not one but two cliched endings that pretend to be a whole lot more shocking than they are.” Rodrigo Perez of The Playlist adds, “It’s captivating in a surface-level way, but given there’s no real substance underneath, it all starts to feel like a very shallow grave after a while.”

Casual viewers were even harsher. “Barely even made it through half the first episode before I quit. I legit was thinking, is this supposed to be satire, or are they trying to be serious with some of this dialogue? Cliche and corny is the only way to describe it. It is aesthetically pleasing, and that is about it. Seems like ChatGPT could’ve written this script with the prompt “create a murder mystery thriller with all the cliches and make sure every character is unlikable. Don’t forget to add at the end multiple twists that make the entire plot moot!” said one, rating the series 1 out of 5 stars. Another gave it 2 stars and said, “His & Hers mistakes slowness for sophistication and misery for meaning. Five episodes of disconnected storytelling and stereotype-heavy choices punish the viewer’s intelligence—especially in its careless handling of grief. Episode six finally delivers a smart twist, but needing six hours for ten good minutes isn’t prestige TV. It’s endurance cinema.”

All in all, it seems like His & Hers had the makings of something great, but failed to launch into anything that made a decent addition to the genre.

Did you enjoy His & Hers?