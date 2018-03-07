Karl Urban Would Love to Come Back for Judge Dredd TV Show

Judge Dredd is set to bring justice to television, and Dredd star Karl Urban may be along for the ride.

Urban stars in the noir thriller Bent, which opens this weekend, and at a recent convention he revealed that he has spoken to the team working on the upcoming Judge Dredd television series about reprising his role as the British comics icon for television.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook.com spoke with Urban, and he told us what he knows about the project, and what it will take to get him back under Judge Dredd’s helmet.

“No new news on that front,” Urban said. “My understanding of where they are in the process is that they are in development, and they are writing and developing a sort of 10-episode based television series called Mega-City One. And I told them, if they write some great material for Dredd, and give him a real purpose and a function, that I would love to come back and be a part of it. So, let’s see what they do.”

Brian Jenkins, a producer on the new television series, has said previously that they’d be happy to have Urban back as Judge Dredd.

“We have had many conversations prior to this, about all sorts of things,” Jenkins said on the 2000 AD Thrill-Cast podcast. “He’s also very busy, a full-time professional actor. So we’re going to have some long and complicated conversations I would imagine, and we’ll see where we go. It’s too early to tell yet, but if we can use him and he’s available to us, then I think that would be absolutely brilliant. There’s always a possibility he will be busy, or that his schedule for other movies won’t allow- Basically, we don’t know at this stage.”

Judge Dredd: Mega-City One was announced in May 2017. The series will take Dredd stateside as it is set in a future where the entire East Coast of the United States has become one crowded metropolis. The show will feature an ensemble of Judges – future cops endowed with the power of judge, jury, and executioner – as they attempt to crush crime in the 22nd century.

Bent opens in theaters March 9th.