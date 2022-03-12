Julie And The Phantoms Producer ‘Grateful’ That Fans Campaigning For Season 2

Julie and the Phantoms fans are campaigning for Season 2 and executive producer Kenny Ortega is supremely grateful. The director spoke to People about the ground-level campaign to get the streamer to reconsider. News about the end of the show surfaced late last year and the fanbase was distraught. As is the case with a ton of shows every year, viewers had taken a liking to Julie and her band. Eager to see the show continue, they’ve started a number of petitions online. Hundreds of thousands of people have poured in from all corners of the globe to voice their approval. Ortega has heard some of the pleas and just loves that so many fans exist for a series that he’s “very proud” of. Julie and the Phantoms had managed to bring home multiple Daytime Emmys, and that critical acclaim combined with the outpouring of support could find it another home one day. For now, a spirited community waits. But, the man behind the scenes hears all those calls and wants people to know it’s appreciated.

“I’ve been very fortunate over the last couple of decades where I’ve managed to accumulate quite a fan base,” Ortega told the outlet. “Everywhere I traveled, no matter where I was, whether taking a vacation or on business, someone would find me to remind me that they had seen Julie and the Phantoms and that they had enjoyed it.”

“There was disappointment, there was hurt and there was even anguish,” he continued. “And then I kind of said, ‘Look, whatever comes next, if it isn’t a kind of afterlife for Julie, you’ll always be in my heart, you’ll always be in my thoughts and I will continue to make programs with you in mind.”

Back when the news broke, the producer shared his thoughts on Instagram. Fans appreciated the thoughtful post thanking them for the support. Social media was instrumental in getting people to discover Julie and the Phantoms. The comment section flooded with people trying to tell Ortega what the series meant to them.

“Our [Julie and the Phantoms] family want to send our love and endless thanks to our Fantoms all over the world for the tremendous outpouring of love and support you have shown us since our premiere,” Ortega shared. “We learned this week that Netflix will not be picking us up for another season. Although our hearts are saddened, we move on with such pride for what we accomplished as a team and the family we built while creating Julie.”

“We hope you will continue to follow us as we move forward with our work and careers. Happy Holidays to you all. Wishing you good health, love and #perfectharmony in all you pursue! Kenny, the Cast, Writers, Producers, Creatives, BC Crew, @columbiarecords, and our devoted @Netflix Team! @netflixfamily”

